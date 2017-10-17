Pompey urged to prove point at Doncaster

Matt Yates, 24, from Sheffield, gives his view on tonight’s League Two clash at the Keepmoat Stadium...

From what I have heard from my Donny-supporting mates, they are playing better than results suggest.

Darren Ferguson’s side are currently 18th – out of the relegation zone by goal difference – but won’t be a pushover.

I reckon a point would be a decent result. I went there in January when we lost 3-1 and it was a horrible match to watch.

Tonight will be the first time I’ve had the opportunity to see us in the flesh this season, although I watched both televised matches.

Rotherham was awful and, while a side down to the bare bones at Gillingham got the result, I wasn’t impressed with the display.

Still, that’s now three wins on the bounce in all competitions and we are beginning to develop some consistency.

Presently, we are one point off the play-offs and I’m pleased with how Kenny Jackett is doing as manager.

I was slightly sad when Paul Cook left for Wigan but mainly for the manner and his destination. I couldn’t work out the reasons why.

But in the long run we will be better with Kenny, which I believe is a very shrewd appointment.

Having said that, I was a bit perplexed how he let Gary Roberts go and so quickly dropped Danny Rose. But he is the manager and knows what’s best.

As for the team, Pompey must keep their winning side. Matt’s line-up (4-2-3-1): McGee, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Donohue, Close, O’Keefe, Lowe, Bennett, Kennedy, Hawkins