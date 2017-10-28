Pompey v Bradford: gaffer for a day

Gaffer for a day Ryan Goodhall previews today’s Pompey v Bradford game.

There have been some good home performances this season, such as Fleetwood, Bristol Rovers and MK Dons.

After the last two away matches, we are due another decent display – and we must again try to build up some consistency.

I was at Blackburn and we had Oli Hawkins up front on his own, so every time we had the ball we hoofed it.

Blackburn packed the midfield and we never had a chance. Although we tried to play more football when Brett Pitman came on, the game was already gone.

Pitman definitely needs to start today in what will be a tough match against Bradford.

I have concerns over some players in the side, including at left-back, with Dion Donohue not having a good game last weekend.

However, it’s a case of who you replace him with as Brandon Haunstrup is a good player not yet ready. Perhaps Gareth Evans could come in at right-back and Nathan Thompson moved over to the left?

I would like to see Danny Rose start, though, and a lot of fans share the same view judging from the cheer when he recently came on.

Kenny Jackett is being stubborn with that one. Perhaps it’s something to do with Paul Cook’s players as Gareth Evans and Kal Naismith have also been out of the side.

Rose was one of our best players last season, he’s a midfield maestro who gets stuck in and would work well with Stuart O’Keefe.