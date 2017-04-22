Pompey v Cambridge: gaffer for a day

Phil Whyte previews Pompey’s game with Cambridge United.

This could be a classic case of after the Lord Mayor’s Show, but I don’t think the fans will care.

On the flip side, we could do a Plymouth and inflict the level of hammering they produced against Yeovil on Monday.

We should be beating Cambridge United at home nine times out of 10 and maybe we will stuff them.

However, I can see us winning 4-0, drawing 0-0 or losing by a single goal!

Still, my prediction is a 2-0 Pompey victory at what should be a promotion party.

Unfortunately, I wasn’t among the 4,300 at Meadow Lane on Monday due to family reasons, so this is my chance to celebrate.

Admittedly, I went out with a few Pompey fans in Alton to watch the final scores in the local pub and had a good few beers that evening, but it’s not the same as being there.

Fratton Park should be rocking tomorrow in a party atmosphere.

Looking at team selection, I would like to operate with a 4-1-3-2 system and bring Matt Clarke back in for Jack Whatmough, if fit.

Largely, I’d like the players who produced this fantastic promotion-winning run since Crewe to retain their places.

However, Jamal Lowe deserves a start following that goalscoring contribution against Notts County.

I have been impressed with him. He has quick feet and can be very tricky, as that superb second goal demonstrated.

He is an exciting talent for next season and can only get better.

It’s unfortunate Conor Chaplin isn’t starting lately, but he is currently a better impact player.

So here’s to tomorrow’s promotion party and the chance for Fratton Park to celebrate.