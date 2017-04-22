Search

Pompey v Cambridge United – Live

Pompey play host to Cambridge United at Fratton Park

Pompey play host to Cambridge United at Fratton Park

League two - Notts County vs Portsmouth - 17/04/17 Pompey fans run onto the pitch after the final whistle - Portsmouth�"s Jamal Lowe PPP-170418-180152002

Pompey v Cambridge: gaffer for a day

0
Have your say

Join Will Rooney for live updates of Pompey v Cambridge United.

Remember to hit refresh to update this service...

Back to the top of the page