Pompey v Cambridge United: Who’s the ref?

Pompey’s clash against Cambridge United today will be under the control of Gavin Ward.

Here’s all you need to know about him:

Who is he?

Surrey-born Ward has been a Football League referee since 2007.

After officiating in the National League in the 2006-2007 season, he impressed and was promoted after just one year.

He is yet to take charge of a Premier League match.

What’s his record this season?

Ward has spent most of this campaign in charge of League One and Two games.

He’s officiated 39 matches and given out 140 yellow cards and six reds.

Has he been in charge of Pompey?

Ward has taken charge of the Blues three times this season.

Paul Cook’s men have won twice and lost once when Ward has been in the middle.

He took charge of Pompey’s 1-0 win at Exeter in August, handing out four yellow cards to Grecian players.

Ward then officiated the Blues’ 2-1 loss to Wycombe at Fratton Park in the FA Cup. Ben Close was cautioned.

His latest Pompey game was the 2-0 win over Accrington in February.

He cautioned Eoin Doyle in the 85th minute and yellowed two Stanley players.

Who are his assistants?

Ward will be assisted by Christopher Wade and Kevin Morris.

Adrian Waters is the fourth official.