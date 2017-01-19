Pompey v Crawley: early team news

Pompey have received a double injury boost ahead of Crawley.

Both Gareth Evans and Milan Lalkovic are fit for the trip to Broadfield Stadium.

Evans picked up an ankle injury which saw him withdrawn against Leyton Orient.

He has recovered from the tackle by Sammy Moore at Fratton Park, with Milan Lalkovic training after missing out last weekend with an ankle problem.

That leaves Curtis Main as the only player in the treatment room with an abdominal issue.

Cook has to decide whether to continue with the 4-4-2 formation used against Leyton Orient last Saturday.