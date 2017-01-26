Pompey v Exeter: Early team news

Gareth Evans has made a full recovery from the ankle injury he suffered against Leyton Orient last time out at Fratton Park.

Pompey’s right-back was forced off at half-time in the 2-1 win over the O’s, having been injured in a tackle with Sammy Moore.

Evans, though, has declared himself fully fit to return to action for Saturday’s Exeter visit.

One man who won’t be a part of Paul Cook’s plans is long-term injury absentee Curtis Main.

The striker, signed from Doncaster in the summer, had initially been ruled out with an abodminal strain but now has a knee injury.

For Exeter, in-demand Ollie Watkins is the player in form for the Grecians.

The forward was the subject of a £350,000 bid from Mansfield earlier this week, interest which was rejected.

He will operate behind former Pompey target Reuben Reid as the in-form Grecians seek to make it five successive victories.

Paul Tisdale will, however, once again be without one-time Blues loanee Lee Holmes (ankle injury).

Joining the winger on the sidelines is Tom McCready, who has not played since August following a groin problem.