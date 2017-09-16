Pompey v Fleetwood – who’s the referee?

Have your say

Dean Whitestone is the man in the middle for Pompey’s game against Fleetwood today.

Here’s all you need to know about him...

Who is he?

Whitestone has been a Football League referee since the 2005-06 season.

The Northamptonshire-born official is yet to take charge of a Premier League game.

Has he taken charge of Pompey recently?

Whitestone officiated two of the Blues’ games last season – with Pompey failing to win either.

The first was the Blues’ 0-0 draw to Crewe and Kal Naismith went into the book that day.

Whitestone was then in the middle for the Blues’ 1-0 loss at Exeter and David Forde and Matt Clarke both earned cautions.

What’s his record this season?

Today’s referee has taken charge of eight games so far this term.

He’s dished out 21 yellow cards but not handed out a single red.

Who are his assistants?

Whitestone will be assisted by Steven Plane and Justin Amey at Fratton Park.

Leigh Crowhurst will be the fourth official.