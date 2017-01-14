Pompey v Leyton Orient: The opposition view

Over the past two seasons all talk has been about Leyton Orient aiming for automatic promotion.

Considering the signings they made, you could understand that, but almost all have under performed.

Only Liam Kelly and Callum Kennedy have come good – and suddenly fans are worried about the other end of the table.

The supporters have turned against the owner, Francesco Becchetti, who appears to have lost interest.

He has not been at a game since the end of October, just before fans protested against him during the visit of Blackpool.

Not only is he absent, it doesn’t appear he is giving Andy Edwards any money to spend during the transfer window.

Despite Jay Simpson leaving this week, the manager is not expecting to receive any more money. Edwards has nothing whatsoever to spend.

Simpson departing is a blow, he’s a very good player, but was initially frozen out at the start of the season before returning and never hit previous heights.

Edwards had given him his backing, but Orient have not seen the real Jay Simpson for much of the season and he left for Philadelphia Union with only three goals.

This season has also seen three managers employed by the O’s, with Edwards replacing Alberto Cavasin in November.

They lost seven of their nine matches under the Italian and it was no surprise when he was sacked after under two months in charge.

Things had got so bad that if they didn’t act the season could have gone really badly – and fans definitely backed the decision.

Edwards had been caretaker for two games earlier in the season and has now been appointed permanently, which is to the end of the current campaign.

Results initially improved, they were very good, but in the last few weeks it has been back to square one, especially with the defence.

Shipping goals has been a constant problem.

Defensively, there are big issues and the manager is well aware it is going to be a long remainder of the season.

Nigel Atangana is definitely a big fans’ favourite but has played a lot of games and appears to be in need of a rest.

He started the season very well at a time when others around him were struggling, but has been off-form since the start of November.

At the moment he looks tired and without his usual energy, which is a shame.

Every now and then he produces those long runs, but not as often as he did.

Check out our Pompey Stats Centre ahead of the game here.