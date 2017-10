Have your say

Milan Lalkovic is available for Pompey’s clash against MK Dons on Saturday.

The Slovakian has recovered from an Achilles problem and hasn’t featured since the 1-1 draw to Walsall in August.

Christian Burgess is also fit after missing the Blues’ past three games with a calf injury.

But Conor Chaplin (hamstring) is not yet ready to come back.

Captain Brett Pitman (knee) is also still out while Adam May (ankle) too will miss the game against the Dons.