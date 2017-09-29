Pompey v Oldham: Could Seedorf be in the crowd?

Pompey host Oldham at Fratton Park tomorrow – but fans might be forgiven for keeping an eye on who they might be sitting beside for the game!

That’s because the Latics are currently on the look out for a new manager following the sacking of John Sheridan this week.

As Pompey fans can testify, that often means an abudance of names being linked with the vacancy.

But one that appears to be gaining momentum in and around Boundary Park is that of former AC Milan and Netherlands midfielder Clarence Seedorf.

It’s been heavily reported that the four-times Champions League winner has been interviewed for the position and been shown around the club’s facilities.

Caretaker boss Richie Wellens will take care of the Oldham team for the match-up with Pompey.

But could Seedorf be in the crowd on a watching brief? It’s not uncommon for would-be managers to do so.

If he does make it to Fratton Park, it, of course, won’t be the first time the player who has also played for Ajax and Real Madrid has made it to PO4.

He was part of the AC Milan side that famously drew 2-2 with the Blues back on that memorable Uefa Cup night of November 27, 2008.

The Italians trailed 1-0 when Seedorf was introduced as a 65th-minute substitute, but was on hand to help Milan rescue a point.