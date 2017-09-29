Pompey v Oldham: early team news

Have your say

Pompey will be without Conor Chaplin again for Oldham’s visit to Fratton Park.

The striker is nursing a hamstring injury and the game will come too soon for him.

Damien McCrory also remains sidelined after twisting his knee in the win against Fleetwood.

He’s missed the Blues’ past two games against Scunthorpe and Bristol Rovers.

Milan Lalkovic is still out with an Achilles problem, while Jack Whatmough continues his knee rehabilitation.

The Latics won’t have Brian Wilson available for tomorrow’s Fratton Park visit.

The defender has lost an appeal following his sending off against Peterborough in the week.

He must now serve a one-match ban, with Cameron Dummigan pushing to replace him in the back four.

Former Blues striker Eoin Doyle is also out of the game after picking up an injury in the midweek victory against Peterborough.

The striker is on loan from Preston until January and has scored four goals in five games for Oldham.