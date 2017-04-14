Pompey v Plymouth: referee watch

CHRISTOPHER SARGINSON will be the man in the middle when Pompey host Plymouth at Fratton Park this afternoon.

Here’s all you need to know about the Staffordshire-born referee.

Who is he?

Sarginson was appointed to the National League in 2007. By 2009 he refereed his first game in the Championship.

Sarginson has taken charge of 36 games to date this season.

Has he been in charge of Pompey before?

Sarginson was in the middle for the Blues’ goalless draw against Yeovil at Huish Park in December.

The game was controversially given the go-ahead despite the match being dominated by thick fog, which made playing conditions exceptionally tricky.

He produced just a single yellow card throughout the game.

Sarginson was also in charge for Pompey’s 2-1 defeat to Plymouth at Fratton Park in April last year.

Questions were asked of the decision not to reduce Plymouth to 10 men after Gary Roberts was floored by a forearm to the face in a clash with Peter Hartley, as he looked to break clear in the second half.

He dished out five yellow cards, including bookings for Michael Doyle and Christian Burgess.

What’s his record this season?

In his 36 games, Sarginson has handed out 111 yellow cards and eight reds.

His busiest game was a Football League Trophy clash between Millwall and Gillingham in October when he handed out eight cautions.

Sarginson also took charge of the Checkatrade Trophy final between Coventry and Oxford United at Wembley earlier this month, which the Sky Blues won 2-1.

Who are his assistants?

Sarginson will be assisted by Marvyn Amphlett and Christopher Husband, who both come from Worcestershire.

John Brooks, who is from Leicestershire, will be the fourth official.

– CAMERON READ