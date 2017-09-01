Pompey v Rotherham: Early team news

Have your say

Gareth Evans’ suspension leaves Pompey with a quandary at right-back.

With Drew Talbot (hamstring) also missing, an alternative could be Nathan Thompson.

However, Jackett may well opt to introduce the wing-back system he has often mentioned in interviews.

New signing Stuart O’Keefe can expect to start, while Damien McCrory is challenging at left-back.

Oliver Hawkins and Matty Kennedy also come into the squad.

Rotherham are dealing with the news striker Jamie Proctor is out for the season with a knee injury.

Proctor had made a good impression after joining the Millers from Bolton this summer.

Midfield pair Lee Frecklington and Will Vaulks will both be missing for the trip to Fratton Park.

Former Blues left-back Joe Mattock is struggling with a quad problem picked up against Charlton but boss Paul Warne is hopeful he’ll be okay to face his old side.