Pompey v Rotherham: Early team news

Gareth Evans’ suspension leaves Pompey with a quandary at right-back.
With Drew Talbot (hamstring) also missing, an alternative could be Nathan Thompson.
However, Jackett may well opt to introduce the wing-back system he has often mentioned in interviews.
New signing Stuart O’Keefe can expect to start, while Damien McCrory is challenging at left-back.
Oliver Hawkins and Matty Kennedy also come into the squad.
Rotherham are dealing with the news striker Jamie Proctor is out for the season with a knee injury.
Proctor had made a good impression after joining the Millers from Bolton this summer.
Midfield pair Lee Frecklington and Will Vaulks will both be missing for the trip to Fratton Park.
Former Blues left-back Joe Mattock is struggling with a quad problem picked up against Charlton but boss Paul Warne is hopeful he’ll be okay to face his old side.
