Pompey v Rotherham: Gaffer for a day

Gaffer for a day Ryan Nash, aged 23, from Southsea previews Pompey’s game against Rotherham later.

You would think this is a game we can win, with the Fratton Park crowd right behind us.

We all know we got lucky last week against Wigan but if the defence keep playing as they are and Brett Pitman can stay among the goals then we will be fine.

We know where the goal is but have to make sure we keep it shut at the other end of the pitch.

I would start Conor Chaplin against Rotherham, despite yesterday signing Oliver Hawkins from Dagenham & Redbridge.

People say Chaplin is an impact player off the bench but put him in front of goal 12 yards out and he will score.

However, I prefer him operating behind Pitman in a 4-2-3-1.

Against Walsall, Pitman moved towards the centre of midfield, spreading passes left, right and centre. Chaplin should play in the 10 role, though.

Pitman is needed further forward. Get the ball to his feet in the right position and he will score nine times out of 10.

He was signed to score goals, so let’s keep him up top.

With Hawkins, I don’t know whether it’s too early to feature, even if he may be match fit, so instead he can serve as an impact sub.

With Gareth Evans suspended and Drew Talbot injured, Kenny Jackett may have to shift the formation a little bit to make a back three – or hand Nathan Thompson a start at right-back.

Starting XI

McGee; Thompson, Whatmough Burgess, Haunstrup; O’Keefe, Rose; Lowe, Chaplin, Naismith; Pitman