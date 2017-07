Pompey’s clash against Rotherham United in League One has been pushed back one day – and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The Blues were scheduled to face the Millers on Saturday, September 2 at Fratton Park.

However, the match has been moved to Sunday, September 3 (2.30pm) to accommodate the Sky cameras.

The last time Pompey were live on Sky Sports was the 1-1 with Plymouth Argyle on April 14 at Fratton Park.