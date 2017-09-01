Pompey v Rotherham: Opposition View

It’ll be interesting to see Rotherham go up against their former manager on Sunday.

Jackett, of course, caused a fair bit of surprise when he left the club last year after just 39 days.

People appreciate he identified it wasn’t right for everyone and it was best to leave.

However, there was a lot of disappointment because he was perceived to be the correct manager Rotherham needed in terms of his experience, his manner and professionalism.

He’s not particularly hated around these parts but I dare say Rotherham fans would enjoy a win over one of his sides.

It’s been a frustrating start for Rotherham. Although the team has played well in the majority of games they haven’t got the points to back it up.

After the first game they’ve arguably been the better team in every other match up to Charlton but won just the one against Southend.

Last weekend, though, was the worst performance of the season. They had a real lull in energy and quality.

Former Pompey player Joe Mattock has been here a few years after leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

He was part of the team who did terribly in the Championship last season and finished bottom.

This looks more his level and manager Paul Warne thinks very highly of him and his crossing ability.

He may not be technically the best player but has a good work-rate, gets up and down and puts in a good cross.

Ryan Williams, another former Blues player, hasn’t been here long. He’s a good lad to talk to and is the kind of player Warne has outlined he wanted.

He’s full of energy, full of running, works hard for the team and can play in a number of positions.

So far he’s been good without being outstanding. Over the course of the season, though, he could become a valuable player.

Kieffer Moore is obviously one to look out for. He hit the headlines for his hat-trick against Southend, is a handful and has a bit of everything.

Moore’s 6ft 5in but can move as well. He’s very athletic and holds the ball up well. He, perhaps, came to be part of the squad but has played his way in and is probably the first name on the teamsheet now.

Richie Barker is good friends with Warne and is here, too.

He’s known very well around these parts – mainly for a goal against Sheffield Wednesday.

Barker was here for a lot of years and was part of the team under Ronnie Moore who have legendary status.