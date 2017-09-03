Pompey v Rotherham: referee watch

Have your say

Gavin Ward will be the man in the middle for Pompey’s game against Rotherham today.

Here’s all you need to know about him...

Who is he?

Ward has been a Football League referee since the 2007-08 season.

The Surrey-born official is a veteran in the lower leagues but is yet to take charge of a Premier League game.

Has he taken charge of Pompey previously?

Ward officiated four of Pompey’s games last season.

The first was the Blues’ 1-0 win at Exeter. He handed out four yellow cards that day, but all were to Grecian players.

Ward was in the middle for Pompey’s 2-1 loss to Wycombe in the FA Cup first round and he cautioned Ben Close.

The 47-year-old then took charge the Blues’ 2-0 win against Accrington, yellow carding Eoin Doyle, and the 2-1 victory against Cambridge United with David Forde, Jack Whatmough and Carl Baker all going into the book.

What’s his record this season?

Today’s referee has been fairly active this campaign.

From five games, he’s dished out 12 yellow cards – with six of those in Luton’s opening-day 8-2 thrashing of Yeovil in League Two.

Who are his assistants?

Ward will be assisted by Christopher Wade and Garry Maskell at Fratton Park.

Brett Huxtable will be the fourth official.