Pompey v Walsall: Gaffer for a day

Gaffer for a day Josh Sweetman previews today’s Pompey v Walsall game.

I know it’s early in the season but we should really be looking for three points against Walsall.

Some fans see us as a big fish in this league, but realistically we are not. However, at Fratton Park we need to beat the Saddlers.

I’m also confident we’ll pick up a win, despite the ongoing situation with injuries.

As a season-ticker holder, I was at the Rochdale game and, while I am excited at the summer signings, there still needs to be more business done.

We need a proper enforcer like Michael Doyle, someone who will win you back that ball and give the attacking players freedom.

I like Danny Rose, but does not have that nasty streak, while Carl Baker isn’t a natural central midfielder.

Brett Pitman has been a brilliant signing, probably one of the best in League One this summer, but we definitely need more bite in central midfield.

A left-back is also required. I like Brandon Haunstrup. Every time I’ve seen him he never lets you down, but Enda Stevens was our best performer last season and you also need to replace his assists.

As for the team I’d like to see picked for the Walsall match, I would bring in Conor Chaplin for Drew Talbot and then jig the team around.

I prefer Gareth Evans at right-back, we are more of an attacking force when he is featuring. Having said that, I have been quite impressed with Talbot.

Elsewhere, Adam May just pips Ben Close in midfield and it would be good to get Chaplin in there for a home game.

I cannot see Milan Lalkovic starting at the moment after returning from injury, but his time will come.

I also prefer Kal Naismith in that number 10 role.