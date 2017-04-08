Pompey v Yeovil: Gaffer for a day

Jake Smith

aged 18,

from Cosham

This is a match I expect Pompey to win – I’m even going for a 2-0 scoreline.

It has been a bit nervous in recent weeks ahead of matches such as Newport County and Hartlepool.

With Newport, that was down to our record at home to them, while Hartlepool you do wonder whether the distance we travelled came into play.

But Yeovil have not got anything special and are a really poor team. Being at home, I expect us to win.

The only selection problem for Paul Cook will be up front with Eoin Doyle and Noel Hunt out of action.

You would imagine it’s between Conor Chaplin and Nicke Kabamba to replace him, but I can’t look any further than Conor.

The absence of Doyle is bigger than a lot of people think. He was not scoring yet doing a lot for the team, drawing opposition defences into him so others could take advantage of the space created.

When you analyse Pompey’s goals from midfield, you can see the impact of Doyle or Michael Smith were having. It’s a loss, but we did manage at Hartlepool, let’s not forget.

Although Chaplin is more of an impact substitute at the moment, we all know he can do special things and score goals. So it will be good to see him given an opportunity.

Kal Naismith as the lone striker is not the worst option in the world, but he looked a little lost up front when pushed there at Hartlepool.

He can produce better things from midfield and has done really, really well since switching to a central role behind the striker.

We should keep him there, unless he is desperately needed as a striker.

As for Kabamba, his time will come and next season he can make an impact.