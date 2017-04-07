Pompey v Yeovil: Ref Watch

Graham Horwood will be the man in the middle when Pompey host Yeovil at Fratton Park tomorrow.

Here’s all you need to know about the Luton-born referee.

Who is he?

Horwood began refereeing at the age of 15. He rose through the ranks, reaching the Conference list of assistant referees in 2001 and the Football League panel of assistant referees in 2005.

Two years later he was promoted and was included on the list of Football League referees for the first time.

Horwood has taken charge of 26 games this season.

Has he been in charge of Pompey before?

Horwood was in the middle for the Blues’ stalemate against Hartlepool in December.

He produced five yellow cards, including cautions for Carl Baker and Michael Doyle.

Horwood was also in the middle for Pompey’s 3-2 defeat at Leyton Orient on Boxing Day of 2015.

He dished out five yellows and sent-off Adam Webster midway through the first half after bringing down Jobi McAnuff in the penalty area.

What’s his record this season?

In his 26 games, Harwood has handed out 105 yellow cards and six reds.

His busiest game was a League One clash between Southend and Oxford in September when he awarded nine yellow cards.

Who are his assistants?

Harwood will be assisted by Robert Dabbs and Garry Maskell. Stuart Butler will be the fourth official.