Pompey v Yeovil: Team News

Paul Cook has a striker headache going into Saturday’s game.

Eoin Doyle has been ruled unavailable for selection for the rest of the season.

The Irishman limped off midway through the half of Pompey’s 2-1 victory against Newport and is out for the remainder of the season with a torn groin muscle.

Noel Hunt will also not face the Glovers. Hunt fell awkwardly in the first half in last week’s 2-0 win at Hartlepool and dislocated his shoulder.

The Irishman is out for at least four weeks.

Carl Baker could return after missing the clash at Victoria Park.

Yeovil will be without key man Ben Whitfield for the trip to Fratton Park. Whitfield starts a suspension for the Glovers after being sent off against Carlisle last weekend.

With the winger out, that frees a space for Owain Jones to come into the squad, as boss Darren Way juggles the seven loans he has in his squad.

Boss Darren Way has to decide whether to switch from the 4-4-2 formation employed by his side last weekend. Otis Khan is vying for a return after being out since January with an ankle problem.