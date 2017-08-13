Pompey want similar replacement for injured defender

Have your say

Kenny Jackett revealed Pompey will aim to bring another Premier League loanee to Fratton Park to replace Tareiq Holmes-Dennis if the club can strike a deal.

And the Blues are in discussions with Huddersfield regarding the defender’s future after his season-ending injury blow.

Holmes-Dennis limped out in the first half of Pompey’s curtain-raiser against Rochdale last week with a knee injury.

Subsequently, the 21-year-old will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign and is set for an operation tomorrow.

Jackett is communicating with Huddersfield – and the financial aspect of the deal will be discussed.

The Blues boss said: ‘The deal won’t necessarily be cancelled, but the operation looks like it will keep him out for the season.

‘We’ll see what happens (regarding the budget).

‘We are talking to Huddersfield and arranging everything from his operation to his rehab and accommodation situation.

‘He was geared to come down here for the season but that’s the nature of football.’

As a result, it leaves Brandon Haunstrup as the only out-and-out left-back at Fratton Park.

Jackett’s transfer priority is for a new recruit to challenge the Academy product for a place in his starting XI.

With Holmes-Dennis arriving from a Premier League outfit, the Pompey manager is targeting a player of a similar ability.

‘Tareiq is a big loss and it’s an area where we need someone to come in by September 1,’ Jackett added.

‘You want a player from a league as high as you can get.

‘We certainly won’t be bringing in anyone who is an average footballer and our aim and ambition is to take the best player we can.’