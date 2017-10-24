Pompey weigh up keeper loan move

Pompey have drawn up goalkeeping contingency plans as they await news on Luke McGee’s injury.

The former Tottenham man strained a quad muscle in his left leg during Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Blackburn.

Back-up keeper Alex Bass

The problem yesterday kept him out of training and he later underwent a scan to determine the severity of the issue.

Pompey will learn the full extent of the injury tomorrow or Thursday – but in the meantime are working on a back-up plan.

Alex Bass could be promoted from the bench to replace McGee against Bradford on Saturday for what would be his Football League debut.

The 19-year-old is today scheduled to start for the Blues’ reserves against Bristol City in the Central League Cup (1pm).

We can bring one in. We are eligible and able to bring one in if we choose to do that Kenny Jackett

Alternately, Jackett could seek an emergency loan – a route Pompey have learnt they fulfil the criteria to pursue.

For now, though, they await for news on McGee.

Jackett said: ‘It needs a few days to see if it settles down, that is all we can say.

‘Hopefully it does, but if it doesn’t the two options are Alex Bass playing or we bring in a goalkeeper on an emergency loan.

‘Bass will play in the reserves today. I am not going to pull him out, if he is needed for Saturday he will be better for playing in that game.

‘We will always have ideas about bringing in a loan because an injury can come at any time.

‘As a goalkeeping coach and scouting department, we would want to know what our options are all of the time because at any one time anybody can get injured.

‘We can bring one in. We are eligible and able to bring one in if we choose to do that.

‘We must wait and see a few days if Luke is okay. I think by tomorrow and Thursday we will know.’

It was noticeable in the latter stages of Saturday’s trip to Blackburn that McGee was limping.

However, the problem wasn’t severe enough to force the keeper off the Ewood Park pitch in the 3-0 loss.

Instead, he completed the full 90 minutes and was able to continue kicking with his right leg.

According to Jackett, the issue has not flared up previously, so represents a new concern to both the coaching and medical staff.

McGee has been an ever-present in League One for the Blues since joining from Spurs for an undisclosed fee in the summer.

In total, he has made 17 appearances, keeping five clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Bass’ sole first-team outing this season was in the Checkatrade Trophy against Fulham Under-23s.

Jackett added: ‘The injury might have been caused by repeated kicking.

‘It’s just a quad muscle injury which has come on, you cannot say it has happened through any specific incident that I can put my finger on.

‘It was just that in Saturday’s game he was limping.’