Pompey will learn how to get best from new boy

Pompey have to learn how to get the best out of Brett Pitman.

But Danny Rose believes Blues fans are right to be excited about the potential potency of his link-up with Conor Chaplin.

Pitman made his mark with a two-goal debut for Kenny Jackett’s side in their 2-0 pre-season success at Bognor.

The 29-year-old was handed the captain’s armband and took five minutes to get off the mark before dinking in the second four minutes before full-time.

Pitman was used in a withdrawn role as he was partnered with Chaplin at Nyewood Lane.

Pompey failed to find fluency for periods of the game with passes and crosses in the final third lacking accuracy.

But Rose feels shaking off the rust and learning how to utilise Pitman is what pre-season is all about

He said: ‘He’s a goalscorer.

‘He was in a bit of a 10 role where he found himself outside of the box at times.

‘So it’s about also making sure we can get bodies beyond him into the box, too.

‘The pitch was quite long and the ball wasn’t carrying that well.

‘So we tried to make sure we got it wide a bit earlier and got crosses in the box.

‘That’s why he got some joy in there.

‘But getting to know Brett and how we can get the best out of him is something we will work on.’

Curtis Main has been among the goals in pre-season and will vie with Michael Smith, Nicke Kabamba, Chaplin and Pitman for the attacking berths.

But Rose can see why fans are excited about the potential of Saturday’s starting duo.

He said: ‘The fans are excited about the partnership and they should be.

‘We all know about the potential of Conor and he could be on the verge of realising that potential in League One.

‘The finishes at Havant were the sort of finishes only he produces – especially the third one.

‘Brett’s goal record is excellent at Championship and League One level.

‘So the fans should be excited about them playing together.

‘You can see the different attributes they have and you think it could work.

‘At times we linked up well in the final third but it will come with more games.’

Rose also reserved praise for Bognor.

He said: ‘We’re a few weeks off and there’s time to work on the things we want to do.

‘The manager has been reiterating it is just as important how we are without the ball as with it.

‘I don’t think we thought it would be as good a test as it was out of possession, so credit to them.’