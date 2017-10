Have your say

Pompey have won their appeal against Dion Donohue’s sending off against Doncaster.

The former Chesterfield man had been slapped with a three-game ban after his 69th-minute dismissal for violent conduct at the Keepmoat Stadium on Tuesday night.

However, the Football Association have agreed to overturn referee Martin Coy’s decision.

Donohue can now feature in Saturday’s trip to Blackburn Rovers.