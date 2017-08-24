Pompey winger aims to join culture club

Have your say

Jamal Lowe is aiming to mould himself into a ‘cultured player’ to compete with his Pompey team-mates.

The winger believes he is still adapting to the demands of the Football League after moving from National League side Hampton & Richmond in January.

Lowe, 23, has made an impressive start to his Fratton Park career.

Last season, he amassed four goals from 14 appearances and was the Blues’ promotion hero at Notts County.

After serving a three-match ban for a red card in Pompey’s opening-day win over Rochdale, Lowe is now available for Saturday’s trip to Wigan Athletic.

He faces tough competition for a place in Kenny Jackett’s starting side, with a number of players all capable of operating out wide. Lowe revealed he is determined to impress his boss during each training session in order to earn a first-team place.

He said: ‘The competition in the forward areas is huge.

‘We have got Kal Naismith, Milan Lalkovic, Carl Baker, Kyle Bennett and Curtis Main, who can play in the number 10 role.

‘All those are cultured players that will have the ball in any situation.

‘You have got to make yourself one of those.

‘The type of players we have ensure you have got to be on your toes all the time.

‘You have got to try to stay on top of your game defensively and on the attack, so you are not selling yourself short.

‘I’m coming into training every day with that attitude.

‘Most of the time, teams can be picked by how you train.

‘Some do well, some don’t but training well can give you that head start.

‘I’ll take it as it comes and adapt as I’m still quite fresh.

‘I’m not far off but once I’ve had more league games I will adapt.’

Lowe was given an unexpected appearance against Fulham under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy last week.

Despite serving a suspension, the Harrow-born attacker was able to feature against the Cottagers.

He took full advantage and netted twice in the 3-3 draw.

Lowe was impressed with how composed Fulham were on the ball and by the high-tempo game they played.

Those two areas are where he has quickly had to improve his game.

‘Players are much more composed on the ball at this level,’ Lowe added.

‘Everything is a lot less rushed and people are more comfortable in tighter situations.

‘In non-league, there are fewer players who are comfortable on the ball.

‘I have had to try to adapt straight away. It’s sink or swim, really.

‘If you go out there and look miles off the pace, you probably won’t get another chance.

‘You have got to get used to the tempo – that’s the biggest difference and fitness comes into it a lot more.’