Pompey winger asks fans for kickabout

During the summer break, footballers can crave getting back out on the pitch.

Milan Lalkovic seemingly cannot wait to report back for Pompey duty later this month.

The winger fancied a kickabout so much yesterday he asked his 33,800 followers on Twitter if there were any games he could join in with.

Lalkovic said: ‘Any 5 aside Surrey? Hampshire?’

The 24-year-old spent the second half of the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Scottish Premier League side Ross County.

He will be hoping to impress new manager Kenny Jackett during pre-season ahead of Pompey’s League One assault.