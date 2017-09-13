Pompey winger believes Cobblers got lucky

Have your say

It was a scoreline that would suggest a deserved loss for Pompey.

But Matty Kennedy feels the Blues’ 3-1 defeat at Northampton Town was far from a fair reflection of his side’s performance.

Kenny Jackett’s troops fell to their third League One defeat of the season at Sixfields last night.

A double from Chris Long and an own goal by Matt Clarke meant Pompey endured a miserable night against the Cobblers.

Northampton had just four shots – while the Blues had 21 attempts on the hosts’ goal.

Just one beat Cobblers goalkeeper Matt Ingram, though.

That was Kennedy’s fine 49th-minute half-volley, while two good chances for both Jamal Lowe and Christian Burgess went begging.

The Cardiff City loanee admitted Pompey’s conversion rate in front of goal was frustrating.

But Kennedy believes on another day the Blues would have been toasting victory.

He said: ‘As a team, we played really well in the second half.

‘After we got the goal, I thought we would go on and win the game.

‘It’s frustrating we couldn’t finish the chances we created.

‘I’m a winger and I see it as my job to get the ball across and make things happen.

‘The boys got on the end of them but it just didn’t go in.

‘Having 21 shots is frustrating but it highlights we are creating chances and on another day they will go in.

‘Jamal is good with his running and movement.

‘His efforts went just wide but I’m sure he will get a lot of goals.’

Despite dominating the opening exchanges, Pompey went into the break 2-0 down.

Northampton carved through the Blues defence for Long to open the scoring on 18 minutes, while he was left unmarked at the back post to wrap up the win in the second half.

In the 32nd minute, Clarke turned the ball into his own net after Matt Grimes’ inswinging free-kick from the right wing was not dealt with.

Kennedy feels the Cobblers’ goals were the result of poor defensive play – rather than fine attacking work from Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s men.

‘In our last game, our back-four was absolutely solid,’ he added.

‘You could have put any attack against them and they wouldn’t have scored against us because they were that good.

‘Last night, obviously, the way we have conceded the goals was our fault as a team. It wasn’t the defence’s fault by any means.

‘We let in three sloppy goals and I don’t think they deserved to score them.

‘They have obviously done well to finish them but I don’t think they created them. Instead, we gave Northampton them.’