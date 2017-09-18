Pompey winger elated after netting maiden headed goal

Have your say

Jamal Lowe toasted his maiden headed goal and revealed: It’s a weight off my shoulders.

The former Hampton & Richmond winger bagged a second-half double in Pompey’s 4-1 victory against Fleetwood on Saturday.

Lowe’s netted his first goal on 57 minutes when he nodded home Dion Donohue’s corner at the back post.

It came just two days after admitting he’d never scored with his head having squandered good chances in defeats to Rotherham and Northampton.

After putting in overtime with goalkeeping coaching John Keeley to improve his aerial prowess, the extra time on the training pitch paid dividends.

Lowe, 23, was delighted to finally score with his head.

He said ‘It was only on Thursday we said I hadn’t scored a header – finally I have!

‘It’s a massive weight off my shoulders.

‘Once the first one comes, you gain that confidence and a bit of momentum.

‘Those who were on the bench were saying when they saw the ball come over and it was about to land on my head they thought “not again”.

‘I was thinking “come on it can’t happen again, I’m going to put this one away” and thankfully it went in.’

The Harrow-born talent broke his League One goal duck against the Trawlermen.

After going five games without a league goal, he struck twice against Fleetwood.

His second was a sublime finish from a tight angle on 70 minutes. Despite looking like he’d overran the ball, Lowe was always going to shoot.

He added: ‘I just about kept it in and was always going to have a shot as soon as I got the ball.

‘I had a look to put it across but knew I had to have a shot.’