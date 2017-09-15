Pompey winger excited to get back to Fratton

Jamal Lowe is looking forward to playing back at Fratton Park tomorrow after back-to-back games on the road.

Pompey’s past two matches have been away at AFC Wimbledon and Northampton respectively.

After a dominant 2-0 win at Kingsmeadow last Saturday, the Blues fell to an undeserved 3-1 loss against the Cobblers on Tuesday.

Pompey return to fortress Fratton tomorrow when they host Fleetwood (3pm) after a two-week absence.

They were beaten 1-0 against Rotherham in front of the Sky Sport cameras but Lowe is excited to having the home crowd back on Pompey’s side.

He said: ‘It’s weird to have had two away games in a row and it’s been two weeks now since we played at Fratton Park with all the fans.

‘Away fans are brilliant but the home crowd are whole other level and it’ll be nice to get back there and make it a fortress.’