Pompey winger suffers injury setback

Have your say

Milan Lalkovic is out of Pompey’s plans for Saturday’s League One trip to Blackpool.

The Slovakian returned to the Blues’ match-day squad for last weekend’s FA Cup defeat at Luton, following a lengthy spell on the sidelines with Achilles problems.

He started Tuesday night’s 1-0 Checkatrade Trophy win at Charlton, before being substituted on 58 minutes at The Valley.

But Lalkovic’s comeback has suffered a setback, with the winger set to miss out on the trip to Bloomfield Road because of a recurrance of his Achilles complaint.

Brett Pitman, however, should be fit to face the Tangerines.

He returned to training today after pulling out of Tuesday night’s victory against the Addicks with a knee injury.