Pompey youngster shines in Hawks win

Have your say

Theo Widdrington made a big impact in the Hawks’ 4-3 pre-season win at Horndean tonight.

However, Jez Bedford was not involved at Five Heads Park.

The first-year professionals played for the Hawks in last weekend’s 5-2 loss against Sutton United.

Widdrington again lined up for the Westleigh Park outfit and stamped his mark.

The 18-year-old’s searching cross-field pass led to Jason Prior’s opener on 20 minutes before Widdrington scored a thunderbolt seven minutes before half-time.