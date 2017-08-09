Pompey youngsters impress Jackett

Have your say

ADAM MAY and Brandon Haunstrup impressed in their Pompey audition piece.

That is the verdict of Kenny Jackett, who introduced both youngsters into his team for the Carabao Cup clash at Cardiff.

May marked his eighth Blues outing by featuring for the full 120 minutes of the 2-1 defeat which ran into extra-time.

Meanwhile, Haunstrup lasted 115 minutes before he was replaced by Ben Close after being struck down by cramp.

It was the left-back’s seventh outing for his home-town club.

The pair are pushing for more regular involvement under Jackett.

And they caught his eye in their outings against the Bluebirds.

Jackett said: ‘May and Haunstrup came in and did well, I was very pleased with both of them.

‘With Adam, I did feel that after Saturday I needed to find out – and pretty quickly – what he was capable of.

‘He did okay, it was a good first game of the season for him, I was pleased.

‘He’s an all-round midfield player, quite a big lad at 19, and we hope he has a good future and can build on Tuesday night.

‘He has to really work hard at continuing getting on the ball, making recovery runs, closing down and right decisions at the right time.

‘If he can do that his game can come together and hopefully you are looking at a major contribution in midfield.

‘I was disappointed Brandon came off with cramp, but he will have to come through that and be fitter.

‘He started off tentatively, I thought, and then grew into the game.

‘Hopefully both of them can build on it and maintain their development.’

