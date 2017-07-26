Poole switch on cards for Pompey talent

Have your say

Jez Bedford is weighing up a loan move to Poole Town.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder turned out for the injury-hit Hawks in their 5-2 pre-season defeat against Sutton United on Saturday.

However, the attacking midfielder was not involved as Lee Bradbury’s side won at Horndean last night.

Blues boss Kenny Jackett revealed the plan is for first-year professional Bedford to head out on loan this season.

And National League South Poole – who the academy graduate played against for a Pompey XI earlier this month – have the midfielder on their wish list.

Jackett said: ‘Jez has got a couple of options to play at a similar level to the Hawks.

‘Poole are very keen on him and we’ll make a decision shortly.

‘He went to Poole away previously and there are a couple of options he has available.

‘At the minute, he is speaking to people and working out where he wants to go.’