Portsmouth World Cup winner nets Dutch move

Mason Mount capped a stunning year by inspiring England to Under-19 World Cup glory.

And now the 18-year-old former Purbrook Park pupil has signed for Dutch Eredivisie outfit Vitesse Arnhem on a season-long loan.

Mount, who was named academy player of the year at Chelsea and lifted the FA Youth Cup and under-18s league title last term, was intrumental in the Three Lions’ charge to success in Georgia.

The Portsmouth-born talent started all five games in the tournament, scoring within the first minute in opener against Bulgaria before going on to put Germany to the sword with a hat-trick of assists.

Refusing to rest on his laurels, the former Purbrook Park studen then laid on both goals in the 2-1 win over Portugal in the final.

Mount, who is a huge Pompey fan, said: ‘Obviously it’s an unbelievable achievement and we’re very happy. I was 100-per-cent confident we could do it, just from the morale in the group.

Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, left, and Mason Mount with the FA Youth Cup trophy

‘Getting a goal and five assists, it’s been a good tournament for me. But it’s for the group, that’s all I care about, us winning.

‘The next step for me is to play men’s football, go on loan and improve at the next level.’

Mount follows in the footsteps of Nemanja Matic – and more than 20 other Chelsea youngsters – in joining Vitesse, who finished fifth in the Dutch top-flight last season and will play Europa League football next term.

The club are on a high after clinching the Dutch Cup in May. It was the first major trophy in their 125-year history.

Mount skippered Chelsea under-18s last season. His father, Tony Mount, was a former non-league player and manager of Havant Town and Newport.