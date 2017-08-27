Praise for ‘outstanding’ Pompey keeper

Have your say

Leam Richardson praised Luke McGee’s man-of-the-match performance after Pompey came from behind to draw 1-1 at Wigan.

It was the first time ex-Blues boss Paul Cook and his assistant faced their former side after the pair controversially left Fratton Park for the DW Stadium in May – just weeks after guiding the Blues to the League Two title.

The Latics’ robust attackers put Pompey under pressure from the first whistle and Ivan Toney opened the scoring for the hosts on eight minutes.

Wigan continued to bombard Kenny Jackett’s rearguard with McGee making a series of top-draw saves, as well as the Pompey’s defence registering vital interventions throughout.

Despite the Latics dropping their first points of the season, Richardson gave credit to the Blues’ resilient performance.

He told Wigan’s official website: ‘Their keeper was outstanding and defensively they stuck at it, so you have to give credit to the opposition.

‘Our lads didn’t leave much on the pitch. Bar the result, I thought collectively we were very good.

‘You’re never concerned when you’re making chances.

‘When you’re creative like we are, it’s just the final touch and on another day it can be different.’

Chey Dunkley was sent off after swiping his arm at Brett Pitman off the ball after 59 minutes.

Conor Chaplin came on to haunt his old manager and headed home with 14 minutes to go to make it 1-1.

Gareth Evans also saw red in the closing stages for a second yellow card.

Richardson saluted the Latics’ attitude after they went down to 10 men.

‘It’s a good learning curve for Chey, we’re 1-0 up, he doesn’t need to get involved,’ he added.

‘The lads dug in really well after.

‘They were very resilient and kept Portsmouth to a minimum.’

