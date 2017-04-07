Promotion watch: Doncaster on the brink of regaining League One status

Pompey go into this tomorrow’s clash with Yeovil hoping to extend the gap between themselves and the automatic promotion-chasing pack.

The Glovers have won just once in their past 13 outings. But at such a crucial stage of the season, the Blues will not be taking Darren Way’s side for granted.

At the top of the table, Doncaster (81 points) could seal their quick promotion back to League One with a win at home to play-off hopefuls Mansfield (58).

The Stags have faltered at a crucial time and find themselves four points off the top seven with six games left.

Behind Donny, second-placed Plymouth (75) will be hoping to bounce back at Crawley after a shock defeat to Accrington last weekend.

Derek Adams’ side had found themselves just three points off top spot after winning away at Doncaster.

But defeat to Accrington has left Plymouth nervously looking over their shoulders with Pompey just four points behind.

Despite having their sights firmly set on catching the Pilgrims, Paul Cook’s men will have one eye on fourth-placed Stevenage (65), who travel to Colchester.

Boro have been a revelation this year under Darren Sarll. A run of just one defeat in 12 has taken them to the brink of automatic promotion.

However, they’ll have their work cut out against the U’s, who have won eight of their last ten at home.

Should Stevenage slip up, Luton (63) will be hoping to take advantage.

The Hatters travel to The Hive this weekend to face Barnet on the back of just one win in six.

They’ll be full of confidence, though, after seeing off Mansfield last weekend.

Of all the sides chasing promotion, Exeter (62) would appear to have the easiest game of the weekend – facing struggling Newport at St. James’ Park. The Grecians may have won just once in their past five games at home but they’d still be expected to have too much for a County side who seem destined for relegation.

The final place in the top seven is currently being occupied by Carlisle (62). They beat Yeovil 1-0 last week to end a barren run of form. The Cumbrian hadn’t won in seven games previously.

Carlisle host a Notts County side who have rallied since Kevin Nolan took the helm and have won five of their past six.

Eighth-placed Blackpool (60) host mid-table Grimsby hoping to break into the top seven.

Tenth-placed Wycombe (58) welcome Cheltenham knowing a win could take them to within a point of the play-offs.