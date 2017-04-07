Quartet join pantheon of Pompey greats

FOUR players – four greats

And last night the latest quartet to be inducted into the Pompey Hall of Fame were honoured at Fratton Park.

Vince Hilaire, Colin Garwood, Paul Merson and Cliff Parker were the men who joined the pantheon of Blues legends.

Parker received a posthumous award – collected by his daughter, Anne, with Hilaire and Garwood both present to receive the adulation and respect of fans at a packed Victory Lounge.

Merson couldn’t be present but sent a humorous video message of thanks as he was joined by Jeff Stelling on the set of Soccer Saturday.

Pompey Former Players’ Association secretary, Jake Payne, said: ‘It was another memorable occasion as they always are. It just highlights what a rich history Portsmouth Football Club club has.’

