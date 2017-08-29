Quayle and Panting net as Pompey Ladies win at Coventry

Have your say

GOALS from Samantha Quayle and Rachel Panting ensured Pompey Ladies continued their fine start to the season with a 2-1 win at Coventry United.

The Blues beat Cardiff 4-1 at home in their FA Premier League southern division opener.

They made it two out of two with early goals from Quayle and Panting proving enough.

Coventry put some pressure on in the early stages but recent recruit Jade Widdowson was dominant for the Blues in defence.

Molly Clark hit the woodwork before Pompey took the lead on 10 minutes.

Widdowson sent Nadine Bazan away and her cross was met by Quayle who powered her header home.

It was quickly 2-0 as Coventry were left chasing shadows.

Tash Stephens hit a good shot which forced the home keeper to parry.

Panting was alert and she snapped up the rebound to score her first league goal for Pompey.

Widdowson was close to opening up her account for the club from a Clark corner but saw her headed effort cleared off the line.

Coventry hit back with a fine strike from 15-yards out to reduce their deficit.

But in the second half Pompey continued to threaten more goals.

At the other end young keeper Emily Paines was called into action twice and she made good saves.

As the game came to a close, Pompey continued to show their attacking threat.

Stephens, Quayle, and Shannon Albuery all had chances to put the game to bed but narrowly missed.

Meanwhile, assistant manager Aaron Smith has left the club.

– HAYLEY NEWMAN