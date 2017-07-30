Reasons to believe Pompey can build on success

Have your say

In his latest Sports Mail column, teenage Pompey fan Ben Sturt looks ahead to another promising season...

The new season, and a new league, is just around the corner.

The excitement is building, as it always does, no matter the predicament.

However, in my opinion the odds are favourable for Pompey as they attack League One for the first time in five years.

On paper, the third tier is becoming more competitive as the astronomic sums of money at the top of the game trickle down.

Sides like Blackburn have spent considerable amounts.

And former Premier League players like Mike Williamson and Steven Taylor have been tempted to make the drop into League One.

It is difficult to predict the outcome of the coming season as we haven’t seen the sides we will play.

But, I suspect, Wigan, MK Dons and Oxford United may be good shouts for promotion.

And Peterborough and Bradford City will also be fancying their chances.

However, I think Blackburn will go up at the first time of asking, with Pompey their biggest competitors.

Carry on the momentum from last season’s stunning finish and I seriously believe another successful campaign is on the cards.

Pompey have nothing to fear.

My reason for optimism stems from Kenny Jackett’s record in League One, and the style of football, which will suit our game better.

Watch the likes of Kyle Bennett and Christian Burgess excel in League One when they will hopefully have a bit more time on the ball than they were used to in many of the ferocious League Two battles.

Bring on August 5 when it all starts.