Redknapp adds voice to Pompey celebration

Not present in person, but the spirit of Harry Redknapp will certainly be attending a special Pompey gathering at the Kings Theatre.

The Southsea venue will stage the return to the city for an anticipated 35 ex-Blues players for one-off show Life and Chimes – The Pompey Story on Monday.

The occasion is a celebration of the club’s rich history, with plenty of faces so familiar to the Fratton faithful taking part.

Redknapp, who continues to divide Blues followers, will not appear due to being on holiday.

However, like fellow absentees Linvoy Primus, Arjan De Zeeuw, Shaka Hislop and Darren Anderton, he has recorded a message.

According to one of the organisation team, Jake Payne, it’s a seven minute-long video which offers an olive branch to Pompey supporters.

And he is convinced the evening will provide great entertainment for those of Blues persuasion.

Payne said: ‘Ian Marshall and his wife drove down to Harry’s Sandbanks home with an hour’s notice to film him for the show.

‘With Harry and his wife, Sandra, leaving on holiday the following day, it was the last chance to get him – and he was really welcoming.

‘The video lasts for at least seven minutes, but Harry chatted with them off camera for around an hour-and-a-half, it was not like 10 minutes before kicking them out.

‘Hopefully on the night, the fans will see he is genuine in the video – he seemed to get a bit emotional to be honest.

‘Harry talks about winning the FA Cup, the Championship-winning side in 2003, Jim Smith, all the characters – and he comes across well.

‘Most of all, he is handing out the olive branch to the fans, sort of telling them his best time in football was at Pompey, that was when he was at his happiest, especially when falling out with Milan all the time before kissing and making up!

‘They’ve got to cut the video a bit because it was too long, but it is still really interesting watching.

‘In total, we are expecting 35 players attend on the night, so it should be a fantastic occasion.’

Those anticipated to be present on October 16 include Paul Walsh, Kevin Dillon, Kevin Ball, Noel Blake, John Milkins, Kit Symons, Andy Awford, Alan Knight, Guy Butters, Martin Allen, Mark Chamberlain and Richard Hughes.

Profits will be handed to two local charities and the Pompey Supporters’ Trust.

The event starts at 7.30pm. To book, visit kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whats-on/events/life-and-chimes or call 023 9282 8282.