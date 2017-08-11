Redknapp: No approach for Pompey target Gleeson

Have your say

Birmingham boss Harry Redknapp has stated he’s had no enquiries for reported Pompey target Stephen Gleeson.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder has been linked with a potential move to the Blues in certain sections of the media.

However, speaking to the Birmingham Mail, Redknapp said no approaches had been made for the 29-year-old.

‘I have not had anything for Glees,’ said the former Pompey manager.

‘I like him a lot, he’s a smashing boy, he’s a good footballer, I have had no enquiries for him, not that I know of anyway, no-one’s spoken to me about him.’

Gleeson moved to St Andrew’s on a free transfer from MK Dons in 2014.

He has made more than 100 appearances for the Championship side but was an unused substitute in Birmingham’s 1-0 defeat at Ipswich on the opening day of the season.

Gleeson, however, played 90 minutes in the midweek 5-1 victory against Crawley in the Carabao Cup.

Pompey have also been linked with a move for Cardiff midfielder Stuart O’Keefe