Redman: Pompey fans still have a voice

Andy Redman has backed the Heritage & Advisory Board to maintain the Fratton faithful’s voice in the club.

Under terms of the August takeover of Pompey, fan ownership was removed to ensure Tornante possessed a 100-per-cent stake.

Instead, Michael Eisner created the Heritage & Advisory Board, which met for the first time earlier this month.

Its make-up consists of three Pompey Supporters’ Trust board members, three presidents as well as Redman, Eric Eisner, chief executive Mark Catlin and finance director Tony Brown.

And with four meetings scheduled a year, Tornante’s president Redman is convinced the fans retain power to convey their opinion.

He said: ‘Coming out of that meeting it was clear everybody wants to work in a collegial atmosphere towards what is best for the club, which frankly was our hope from the beginning.

‘The first step in the right direction is really important and we feel really good about where things are.

‘At some level, it is up to the members of the Heritage & Advisory Board how powerful it is and how much they want to be the voice of the fans, as well as employing fan opportunities to engage.

‘We think it’s powerful. Over a very long period, we hope to grow globally, but first and foremost it has to be really strong locally and members of the PST and presidents will have insight into all the major goings on at the club and, maybe most particularly, in the long-term aspects.

‘It is hard to ask all fans how you would think about an adjustment to one set of the stands or different types of architect.

‘Those on the H&A board will have much more direct influence on those activities.’