Rejected Pompey youngster eyeing bright future

For the first time in nine years, Calvin Davies isn’t limbering up for a Pompey pre-season.

Instead the industrious right-back is eyeing a career away from Fratton Park.

It ruined the chances of my boyhood dream – but I will have to do what others have in the past and make the club regret it Calvin Davies

Amid Paul Cook’s final acts as boss was releasing the former Blues season-ticket holder within days of the League Two title triumph.

At the time, Davies was the sole member of Pompey’s squad informed there would be no fresh contract.

Having been at his club since the age of 10, it was heartbreak for the North End youngster who had been at Wembley for the memorable 2008 FA Cup final.

Yet while Kenny Jackett’s team return for pre-season tomorrow, Davies has a trial at Yeovil lined up.

There is also the opportunity of a permanent deal at the Rocks, where he spent last season on loan.

His Pompey aspirations are over – but this isn’t the end.

The 19-year-old said: ‘When Paul Cook released me he said I needed regular football.

‘I thought I may get another year to try to improve myself, but it didn’t work out like that.

‘It ruined the chances of my boyhood dream – but I will have to do what others have in the past and make the club regret it.

‘This is a big summer for me, having been at Pompey for so long it will be strange going somewhere different, but from Saturday I have an opportunity at Yeovil to show what I can do.

‘It was a bit strange, I received a random phone call from their manager (Darren Way) inviting me there.

‘I’m not too sure how it came about but I believe I can play at that level and I’ve heard good things about the manager. It’s down to me to prove my worth.

‘There are also a couple of other things which could happen, yet are not 100 per cent at the minute, but I’m focussed on Yeovil and will give it a right crack.

‘So far it has been the hardest I’ve worked over a summer. I’ve trained alongside Academy right-back Jack Chandler and we’ve been working on Castle Fields, on the Roko Astroturf, on Portsdown Hill, all sorts of places.

‘Yeovil are a Football League club and full-time, so hopefully I can impress.’

Davies made his only Pompey first-team outing in a Johnstone’s Paint Trophy defeat at Exeter in September 2015.

He subsequently embarked on two Nyewood Lane loan spells, including 35 appearances during last season’s Ryman League Premier Division play-off success.

And six days later the defender was at Fratton Park to witness Cook’s men claim the League Two title.

He added: ‘Not so long ago I was sat in the Fratton end as a season ticket holder, attending the 2008 FA Cup final and then on Southsea Common watching Hermann Hreidarsson and others.

‘Then after that Cheltenham game I was in the dressing room, seeing Kyle Bennett and Conor Chaplin stood on the middle table and champagne flying everywhere.

‘I was covering my suit jacket up as I needed it for the end of season dinner! As a fan, days don’t get much better.’