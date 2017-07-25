Released Pompey title-winner on verge of new club

Have your say

Pompey title-winner Noel Hunt is on the brink of fixing himself up at Wigan.

And former Blues midfielder Liam Walker has sealed a return to the English game with Notts County.

Liam Walker celebrates after scoring a penalty for Pompey against Carlisle in 2012

Hunt made 24 appearances and scored once during an injury-hampered season-long stay at Fratton Park.

Yet he was an influential figure away from the pitch and a popular squad member as Paul Cook’s side claimed the League Two crown.

The veteran striker had been lined up for a fresh Pompey deal before Cook quit the club to take over at the DW Stadium.

Now the Latics are seeking to offer him a contract after he spent pre-season training with them.

Hunt turned out as a substitute for Cook’s side in their weekend 2-1 win against a Notts County team consisting of another ex-Pompey player in Walker.

Cook told the Wigan Post: ‘Noel’s great. Noel’s Noel, he’ll never let anyone down.

‘Hopefully something can get sorted out for Noel here in the short term because I think he’s a great influence on every dressing room he goes in.

‘He’s still got a massive part to play.

‘His game management and experience is great.

‘Noel would have stayed with me at Portsmouth had we stayed down there, for the experience he brings.’

Meanwhile, Notts County have announced the signing of Walker following a successful trial.

The left-footed midfielder made 28 appearances and scored twice for Pompey during the 2012-13 campaign.

He had come to the Blues’ attention after starring for Gibraltar in a July 2012 friendly against Michael Appleton’s side.

Pompey lost that fixture 4-0 and snapped up Walker on a 12-month deal after he was asked to train with the club.

However, he returned to Gibraltar and was part of the Lincoln Red Imps side which beat Celtic 1-0 in a Champions League qualifier.

Now aged 29, Walker faced Nottingham Forest and Wigan during a Meadow Lane trial, impressing sufficiently for a deal with the League Two club.

Speaking before his signing, boss Kevin Nolan told the Nottingham Post: ‘Liam did well again and we will have a chat with him over the next 24 to 48 hours.

‘We will see where his head is at and see if something can be done.

‘It’s another midfielder who can come in and push the lads who were here already.

‘We’ve all been impressed with what we’ve seen.’