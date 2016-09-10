Richardson hails Pompey’s attacking potency

Leam Richardson praised Pompey’s attacking potency as they climbed up to second spot in the League Two table with a 4-2 win over Wycombe.

That marked a fourth-straight victory for the Blues in League Two as they came from behind to beat the Chairboys in a thrilling Fratton Park contest.

Visiting skipper Paul Hayes had Wycombe in front inside 10 minutes but defender Christian Burgess prodded home the equaliser, before Gary Roberts turned the game on its head just before the break.

He converted from the penalty spot after Gareth Evans’ header had been handled by Sido Jombati.

A lapse in defensive concentration then allowed Hayes in again on the stroke of half-time to tie proceedings, before Conor Chaplin netted a wonderful solo goal in added time at the end of a frantic first 45 minutes.

With Wycombe still very much in proceedings at the interval, Carl Baker popped up in the 53rd minute to seal another impressive three-point haul as Pompey shut up shop at the back.

And assistant boss Richardson was quick to praise the Blues’ second-half defensive resilience, alongside their potent attack.

He said: ‘We have gone a few games now where we are winning and turning performances in again.

‘I thought we started a little bit slow today but certainly at the top end of the pitch we will always create.

‘We are lucky at the minute we have got four good strikers who are very much behind each other and want each other to do well.

‘At half-time the message was that we need to switch on defensively to win the game and thankfully the lads did that.

‘We are pleased with the performance’