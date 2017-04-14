Richardson: Pompey draw was a fair result

Leam Richardson spoke of his satisfaction after a Fratton Park point maintained Pompey’s promotion push.

The Blues fell behind to second-placed Plymouth on 12 minutes through Jake Jervis’ far-post header.

Yet Gary Roberts’ 10th goal of the season secured a point on 57 minutes as Pompey seized control of today’s televised fixture.

Defeat for Stevenage and a shock draw for Luton against relegation-bound Leyton Orient keeps Paul Cook’s men eight points clear of fourth with four fixtures remaining.

Now they can clinch promotion at Notts County on Monday, providing results fall kindly.

Pompey’s assistant boss said: ‘A draw was a fair result between two good teams on show, with all players giving their all. We’ll take what we can.

‘Fair play to Derek (Adams) and his team, they set up quite attacking and we knew we would trade blows early on.

‘So to go in at half-time a goal down was fairly disappointing, but we thought at a certain point in the game we would take control. Thankfully, we did and got the goal.

‘How Plymouth set up from then on in meant we had to work very hard to get our touches in their half because they are very structured and very methodical in what they do.

‘I was disappointed we didn’t win, but pleased how the players applied themselves.’