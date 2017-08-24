Richardson: Wigan only focused on Pompey win

Leam Richardson insists Wigan’s clash against Pompey on Saturday won’t hold any extra meaning.

The Blues’ former assistant manager followed Paul Cook to the DW Stadium after he stepped down as Pompey boss in May.

The duo spent two years in charge at Fratton Park and steered the Blues to League Two glory last season.

Richardson is looking forward to being reunited with his former colleagues but stated Wigan’s focus is soley on picking up three points.

He told Wigan Today: ‘It’s just another on the fixture list but we’ll certainly look forward to it because we’ve still got a lot of friends down there.

‘We spent two really good years down there so it’ll be nice to see a few friendly faces, but our focus will be straight on the game.’