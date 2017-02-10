Rival backs Pompey for League Two promotion

These days Accrington possess a very different League Two agenda.

But Rommy Boco is convinced former promotion rivals Pompey can still force their way into the prized top-three spots.

John Coleman’s side find themselves lodged in a relegation battle, tottering four points above the drop zone.

It’s in stark contrast with the team who last season finished fourth and lost out in the League Two play-offs to eventual winners AFC Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Paul Cook’s troops continue to eye promotion, presently sitting in seventh spot following successive 1-0 defeats.

Boco exchanged Fratton Park for Stanley halfway through last term and has netted seven times so far this season.

And he believes his former club and the manager, who has signed him six times, can achieve their goal.

‘Pompey have always been up there this season, so there is no reason why they can’t get promoted,’ said Boco.

‘It’s a tight league and they are seven points away. Win three or four in a row and it all changes – there are still enough games.

‘I don’t think they should be under pressure, they have the players. February and March is a big time of the season and everything can change so quickly.

‘For us it is different, we are a small club in this league. No matter which team Pompey play against they are always supposed to win, but it’s not that easy, you can see how tough this league is.

‘We need points as well. We need to push up the league, while they need to go for an automatic place, so I believe there is going to be a lot of tension because of the situation. Pressures for different reasons, different targets and different goals.

‘Last week we played Notts County and the loser of the game could be in trouble.

‘Luckily, we won and need to carry on that momentum.

‘We have been up and down and had bad times for a couple of months, but I think we’re now back on track. We want to push forward to get away from the bottom and be safe early enough – then see where we can go.’

Boco was last season at the centre of controversy when he appeared from Stanley’s bench in their March 2016 defeat to the Blues.

Cook was furious at his presence, claiming there was a gentleman’s agreement with Coleman that the midfielder would not play – as terms of his January transfer-window switch.

But Boco insists there are no hard feelings with Pompey’s boss.

He added: ‘I have no problem, the last game the chairman from Portsmouth shook my hand and it meant a lot.

‘That is football, you cannot control everything, things sometimes are out of your hands and you can’t deal with it.

‘In relationships you argue with your partner – but does that mean it’s the end of the road?

‘Me and Paul Cook have disagreements sometimes, but always find a way to keep our friendship, it’s only football.

‘We have a private life and I don’t think we’ve ever much argued over anything because we are always laughing together.

‘Apart from being my boss, he has always been a friend.’